Jeff Kew, a spokesman for Key, issued the following statement: “We are currently investigating a processing irregularity that indicates fraud has been perpetrated by a single business client. While we can’t comment on the details as the investigation continues, we believe that this is an isolated incident. As soon as we became aware of the issue, we began taking all necessary steps to contain and resolve the issue, including notifying law enforcement. We want to emphasize that our clients’ information and funds are secure. We will continue to investigate and pursue this matter seeking resolution for all our stakeholders.”