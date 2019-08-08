iPipeline had considered an prospective initial public stock offering (IPO) in 2015, when its sales topped $60 million. But the company didn’t go public at that time. Instead, its venture capital owners, led by NewSpring Capital, of Radnor; Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV), of Palo Alto, Cal.; and Volition Capital, of Boston, sold iPipeline to Thoma Bravo -- for $400 million, according to a person familar with that deal.