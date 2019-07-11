And, sure enough. last summer, two old Tower investors, Marvin Gerber and Kalma Koenig, sued Epstein again, referencing Hoffenberg’s allegations. They added an affidavit signed by Hoffenberg himself, alleging that Epstein “continues to hide and refuses to identify the assets and funds” that he improperly kept; that Epstein got a CPA to falsify Towers’ financial statements; and that federal prosecutors “offered me a reduced sentence in exchange for information about Epstein’s role,” before his own sentencing. He refused.