Here’s how Philly-area college grads are navigating a tough job market

Recent Moore College of Art and Design graduate Kaylei Marquez of North Philadelphia is looking for a job to kickstart her career. She's working at Trader Joe's in the meantime. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Recent college graduates are facing one of the toughest job markets in recent years — and the Philly market is no exception. The unemployment rate among this group is typically a little higher than the overall U.S. unemployment rate, and it’s been inching up over the past couple of years. Earlier this spring, employers said they were dialing back their plans to hire new college grads, and opportunities in certain areas like government and policy work were drying up, The Wall Street Journal reported. Advertisement “It’s certainly a bit of a mixed bag,” said Jennifer Kebea, president of Campus Philly, an economic development organization that aims to keep students of Philadelphia colleges in the area after graduation. “It is no secret right now that [getting hired] is a bit challenging, and that’s across the board. It’s not just with early career talent.” That’s due to uncertainty in the economy, shifting hiring practices, and reliance on AI to screen candidates, Kebea said, as well as a lack of openings in some organizations because experienced employees are staying in their jobs longer. And for the recent grads, the goal isn’t to get just any job, but one that builds a career. They also want flexibility in work hours and location, a positive workplace culture, fair pay, and the opportunity to grow, said Kebea. Advertisement “But also, stability,” she said. “That’s something that I think this particular group of students and recent grads haven’t experienced a lot of through their last few years of being in school and entering the workplace.” The cohort that graduated this spring was wrapping up their high school education and choosing where to go to college amid the pandemic. Several recent alumni of Philly-area colleges spoke with The Inquirer about their first few months post-graduation. Here’s what they’re seeing and experiencing. JUMP TO SECTION She’s making her resume AI-friendly She’s juggling freelance and part-time work while job-hunting He’s at a crossroads: Accept the job offer or wait for more She’s watching federal funding cuts and moving out of Philly She’s making her resume AI-friendly Recent Moore College of Art & Design graduate Kaylei Marquez at Logan Square. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer Kaylei Marquez School: Moore College of Art & Design Studied: Animation and game arts, minor in graphic design Goal: A job in packaging design or web development

When the University of the Arts abruptly closed last year, it was a “very stressful summer,” said Kaylei Marquez, 23, of North Philadelphia. “I was debating on dropping out or continuing getting my degree.”

She ultimately transferred to Moore College of Art & Design and graduated in May. She would love a job in packaging design or web development, she said, and has been looking generally into design positions.

In the meantime, she’s working at Trader Joe’s on Market Street.

Marquez has applied to at least 115 positions through LinkedIn alone, she said, but hasn’t gotten any interviews. It’s been “a little disheartening,” she said.

She’s learning as she goes, seeking out networking opportunities, connecting with recruiters, and adjusting her application to be better read by AI and other common screening tools.

“I went through a lot of trial and errors throughout this application process,” she said. “I originally had like a very artistic resume, and then I realized that that wouldn’t really read well with [an applicant tracking system], so then I ditched that.”

A job portal recently told her that her resume matched only about 18% of the job description because she didn’t use specific words like process or strategic, she said. Marquez tried adding in the suggested words and got a higher score around 80%.

“That’s a little crazy. It is a bit annoying,” Marquez said. ”I don’t really like the use of AI when it comes to sorting through applications, but I’m trying my best to adapt to it.”

She’s juggling freelance and part-time work while job-hunting

Recent Temple University graduate Alana Palmer, on campus. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer