The University of the Arts is closing June 7, its president says

In an abrupt and stunning development in Philadelphia’s higher education market, the University of the Arts in Philadelphia is planning to close its doors for good on June 7, president Kerry Walk said Friday evening.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education, its accrediting agency, reported that the school notified the agency of its imminent closure on Wednesday, the same day it started a summer term. It comes following a precipitous decline in enrollment and a severe cash flow problem that had been building over time, according to Walk.

The commission said the university is out of compliance with all standards and, in an unusually swift action, it will withdraw certification from the university on Saturday. It’s a blow to the higher education community in the region, having just watched Cabrini University close its doors, but after giving its students a year’s notice. University of the Arts students are getting but a week.

As of early Friday evening, staff and students hadn’t been notified.

“The halls are quiet, the kids are gone,” said one staffer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal. “They haven’t told us anything.”

The commission noted in its documents that the university failed to inform the commission of the closure in a timely manner or plan for proper closure, including a teach-out plan to make sure students’ education can continue.

The university, the commission said, must immediately notify the university community.

Walk, who became president less than a year ago, said early Friday evening that the university was in the process of communicating with its students, faculty and staff about its plans. The university employs just under 700 faculty and staff, who ultimately will be out of work.

“We will have a small team wind down our operations and more importantly ensure our students are on a pathway to complete their degrees at our partner institutions and also to ensure we are able to support our faculty and staff through this difficult, indeed devastating, transition,” Walk said. “We find ourselves in this heartbreaking situation that is unimaginable to all of us and extremely difficult for all of us who love this very, very special university community.”

She said the university had developed partnerships with Drexel, Temple and Moore College of Art & Design to ease the transition for students. More details of those partnerships were not immediately available.

The university’s board of trustees is meeting Saturday morning to decide next steps, she said. Walk said she’s not sure if classes will be held next week; they were held Friday.

The news stunned the university community.

Emerson Tobia graduated from AIM Academy, a private school in Montgomery County, on Friday morning. His family was still in celebration mode when they learned that the school he planned to attend in the fall was closing.

The family “knew nothing,” said Peter Tobia, Emerson’s father. “I called the head of the Game Art program, and he didn’t even know.”

Emerson attended an event at University of the Arts recently: Peter Tobia had talked to a financial aid representative from the school.

“There wasn’t any news about this being a possibility,” Tobia said. “This is crazy.”

Daniel J. Pieczkolon, president of a labor union that represents University of Arts faculty and staff, expressed disappointment in the university’s communication to faculty, staff, and students.

”They’ve made no communication to the union about even the possibility of this,” said Pieczkolon, who leads United Academics of Philadelphia.

The faculty unit with about 250 members approved their first contract during the winter. A separate unit for staff, with about 100 members, has been negotiating for almost a year but still doesn’t have a contract, said Pieczkolon, who teaches at Arcadia University.

Walk said the university had been struggling for a while, and like many colleges post-pandemic, had lost significant enrollment. This fall the school opened with 1,149 students, down from 2,038 in 2013, she said.

Complicating the matter is that the university is a specially focused arts institution which means it has fewer students talented enough to be admitted, and that’s a harder proposition among a shrinking number of high school students nationwide, she said.

But she said she first became aware of a significant cash flow problem on May 14 and that it quickly became apparent that the problem was even bigger than originally thought. She said she could not say exactly what the dollar amount was, but that the university’s bank account had been dwindling over time.

“We had unanticipated expenses we had to cover with cash,” she said. “At the same time, some of the deposits (including gifts, grants and other revenue) we expected into that bank account were late and just didn’t come in.”

She said she worked with her university team to try to solve the problem but could not in the tight time frame.

“It was our moral and legal obligation to start the process of notification” that the school would close, she said.

The last data the school has shared with municipal bondholders shows that total enrollment fell to 1,313 in the 2022-23 school year from 1,914 in the 2018-19 school year. The drop in freshman enrollment was more dramatic, to 182 from 426 over the same time period.

UArts has not filed its audited statement for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023. That statement is usually filed in December each year. A budget document predicted that the school would have an operating loss of $2.56 million on $50 million of revenue in fiscal 2023. It was profitable the year before.

Fitch Ratings downgraded the University of that Arts’ credit rating in January to the extremely low level of B+, saying it expected the university’s revenue to be challenged for years to come despite an increase in the size of the freshman class last fall.

The school traces its roots to 1876, but was created by the 1985 merger of the Philadelphia Museum College of Art and the Philadelphia College of the Performing Arts; it gained university status, and its current name, in 1987. The university has many notable alumni including Michael Novak, the artistic director of the Paul Taylor Dance Company, one of the best modern dance companies in the world.

The closure comes less than four months after the faculty and administration reached a tentative agreement after more than three years of negotiation on the first contract in the school’s nearly 150-year history.

Less than a year ago, the university welcomed Walk as its new president. Walk was formerly president of Marymount Manhattan College.

Staff writer Ellen Dunkel contributed to this article.