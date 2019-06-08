Dimon also used the trip for a town-hall meeting at InstaMed, the Center City medical-payments processor that JPMorgan bought the week before for $500 million. He joined cofounder Bill Marvin and his family, and told staff "they can change the world” in their work tracking payments to reduce medical fraud and waste. This eats up to a quarter of U.S. health-care spending, which costs twice what it does in other countries and gives uneven benefits.