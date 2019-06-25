New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said he will nominate Judith M. Persichilli, former chief executive of Catholic Health East, as commissioner of the state’s Department of Health.
Persichilli will replace Shereef Elnahal, who will leave the administration in July to serve as chief executive of University Hospital, a state-owned hospital in Newark, N.J., which Persichilli had been overseeing since last summer.
“Judy is a true health care professional, with keen insight into managing health systems to enhance the public good,” Murphy said in a news release. “As Judy prepares to join my cabinet, I look forward to continuing the relationship we have built during her time as University Hospital monitor, so she can apply her singular talents for the benefit of all New Jerseyans.”
Persichilli, who started her career in health care as a nurse in New Jersey, was chief executive of Catholic Health East, which was based in Newtown Square, from 2010 until 2013, when CHE merged with Trinity Health of Michigan. She was then interim CEO of the combined operation for a few months.