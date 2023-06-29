Your Fourth of July celebrations will cost less this year

Total spending on food for July Fourth celebrations is expected to jump more than $1.5 billion this year, from $7.7 to $9.5 billion, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. The average household anticipates spending more than $93 on food alone.

If you are one of the nearly 90% of Americans who plan on celebrating in the coming days, expect to save big on gas and spend less on dairy products. If you’re buying fireworks, they’ll cost about the same as last year, if not a bit cheaper, depending on what you’re purchasing.

The Inquirer analyzed the weekly ShopRite ad, data from the American Automobile Association and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and spoke to business owners to get a sense of July Fourth prices. Year-over-year comparisons are from this July 2022 analysis.

Here’s more on how much you can expect to spend on Independence Day staples in the Philadelphia region:

Fireworks

Fireworks prices have plateaued after seeing a big bump between 2021 and 2022, an increase due in part to skyrocketing shipping costs.

Phantom Fireworks’ Flashing Thunder Candle will cost you $19.99 this year, the same price as last year. In 2021, the same product cost $14.99.

Advertisement

Alan Zoldan, Phantom’s executive vice president, and Jessi Dragoiu, the company’s purchasing and product development manager, said they expect firework prices to keep decreasing, with even a bigger drop anticipated for next summer due to stabilized shipping costs.

“The new inventory that is in is certainly cheaper,” said Zoldan, but leftover, more-expensive inventory remains from previous years, an issue present across the industry. Phantom has several locations in southeastern Pennsylvania, including a showroom in Upland, and customers seem to be spending on average about the same as they have in previous years.

This year, “they may be getting a little more bang for their buck,” Dragoiu said.

Burgers

At at least one local retailer, Bubba Burgers are back at 2021 levels, with a four-pack costing you $12.99 at ShopRite this week. When not on sale, however, the same package costs you $14.99, the same price as last year.

Cheese

The cost of cheese has dropped since last year, though it isn’t back at 2021 levels.

A pound of American cheese will cost you $4.99 at ShopRite this week, compared to $5.99 last June. Two years ago, the same amount went for $3.99.

Hot dog/hamburger rolls

While the buns may be the least expensive item in your shopping cart, they may be one of the only items that will cost you more than last year.

The price of hot dog and hamburger rolls have continued to rise, with an 8-pack going for $1.25 at ShopRite. That’s up from $0.99 last year and $0.89 in 2021.

Ice cream

We all scream for (savings on) ice cream.

A 48-ounce tub is on sale for $3 this week at ShopRite, down from $4.29 typically. Last year, the same container would have cost $4.49, up from $3.49 in June 2021.

Gas

If you’re driving somewhere for a BBQ or long weekend, expect your tank of gas to cost less than it did last year.

Mid-grade gas has been hovering around $4 in Pennsylvania, down from $5.33 a year ago.

“We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year.”