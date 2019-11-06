A suburban Philadelphia district attorney filed suit against JUUL Labs on Wednesday, accusing the vaping industry giant of turning “a generation of minors into addicts, constantly craving a hit of nicotine.”
Kevin Steele, District Attorney for Montgomery County — the third largest county in Pennsylvania — filed the suit in Montomery County Court of Common Pleas. The lawsuit named county retailers, Guru KOP, Inc. of King of Prussia, and Market 24 of Norristown, as defendants.
The complaint alleges JUUL and the shops violated the state’s consumer protection statute, targeting “residents, particularly minors, who have become the innocent victims of e-cigarette manufactures, marketers and retailers, both online and in-store.” Guru and Market 24 allegedly were caught selling JUUL products to minors.
Montgomery County appears to be the first local government entity in the Keystone State to sue the vape maker. Several school districts have filed cases. King County in Washington State, where Seattle is located, filed a claim last month.
JUUL suspended all broadcast, print, and digital product advertising in the U.S. last month and suspended sales of all non-mint flavors -- temporarily taking off the market its mango, creme brulee, fruit medley, and cool cucumber varieties.
The introduction of e-cigarettes by JUUL and other manufacturers reportedly led to the “largest ever recorded increase in substance abuse in the last 43 years for any adolescent substance used in the U.S.,” according to the complaint. Steele said that due to JUUL’s innovative nicotine delivery system, the nicotine is even more potent than the nicotine in traditional cigarettes.
JUUL controls about 75 percent of the e-cigarette market, and has attempted to brand itself as a “safe” alternative to smoking. The company was able to use advertising methods that cigarette manufactures were banned from employing, including billboards, advertising in magazines with large teen readership, and social media in cahoots with pop stars such as Katy Perry.
“This lawsuit is necessary to protect the health and well-being of Montgomery County residents, most importantly, impressionable and vulnerable minors who have been targeted by JUUL, turning them into nicotine addicts and keep them coming back for the company’s own monetary gain,” said Steele in a statement. “We intend to hold the defendants accountable for their misconduct that has unquestionably created and perpetuated a widespread public health crisis with devastating consequences.”
In Pennsylvania, the Department of Health has confirmed 44 cases of e-cigarette vaping associated lung injuries and suspect vaping in an additional 38 injuries. Only one death has been reported. None of the cases has been directly linked to JUUL.
According to Health spokesman Nate Wardle, “the vast majority of these have come from vaping illegally obtained THC products, as has been the case nationally.”
In New Jersey, the Department of Health reported in early October that the total number of confirmed and probable cases of serious lung disease in the Garden State had risen to 14. A North Jersey woman died mid-month of a vaping-related illness. In addition, 32 reports of severe lung illness were under investigation in New Jersey.
Nationally, there are now nearly 2,000 confirmed and probable cases of severe lung illnesses in 49 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. That included a total of 38 deaths in 24 states. None of the cases have been directly linked to JUUL.
District Attorney Steele said JUUL needed “to be held accountable for their actions by funding high-demand county addiction treatment services along with educational outreach programs.”
According to an investigation by Reuters published on Tuesday, Juul may have targeted teenagers through marketing candy- and fruit-flavored nicotine liquids and made them more addictive by tweaking the formulas with “nicotine salts.”
The nicotine salt formulation results in a quick burst of nicotine which causes users to a jolt when first inhaled. It makes JUUL “exceedingly more addictive,” according to the complaint. It also masks nicotine’s unpleasant bitter taste.
One Montgomery Co. school district, Upper Dublin, was so concerned about JUUL and vaping that it banned USB flash drives because some students were using their school-issued laptops to charge the look-alike vape cartridges.
This is a developing story and will be updated.