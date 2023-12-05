Sections of Kelly Drive are in the dark. The city is working to resolve the issue.

Light issues on sections of Kelly Drive along the Schuylkill River Trail are leaving travelers in the dark.

Between Hunting Park Avenue and Reservoir Drive and Fountain Green Drive and Brewery Hill Drive, some lights have been reported off due to an electrical overload in the system, said a spokesperson for the streets department.

The department became aware of the issue last week, and has since been working on resolving it, the spokesperson said. Workers have made repairs and reset the electrical breaker, but it trips after some time, again putting the lights out.

Workers are trying to identify the reason for the electrical fault in the system, but a timeline hasn’t yet been shared for how long it could take to repair the issue.

Some runners told NBC Philadelphia last week they considered cutting their runs short because of the issue.

The streets department typically finds out about outages thanks to routine inspections and reports from 311, said the spokesperson. This year, around 12,000 tips were sent to the 311 service about lights being out, according to city open data.

The news of the outage comes as the city has recently invested in updating its lighting system. In August, the city in partnership with the Philadelphia Energy Authority began construction on a project intended to replace and connect about 130,000 streetlights with more energy efficient LED lights that will be able to be controlled remotely. The project is intended to reduce energy used by streetlights by over 50%, is estimated to cost $91.2M, and will take two years to complete construction on.