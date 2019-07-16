Key, headquartered in Cleveland, filed a federal civil suit on July 10 against customer Interlogic Outsourcing, Inc, a payroll processing company based in Indiana. In the lawsuit, Key alleged that Interlogic’s founder Najeeb Khan made a set of complicated wire transfers to other financial institutions on July 5 and July 9 totaling about $220 million. That was about $100 million more than the company had on deposit.