These new King of Prussia Mall stores are now open — and seven more are coming in 2024

Holiday shoppers are getting a host of new retail options at the King of Prussia Mall, which recently welcomed new stores and is busy planning for openings next year.

Outposts for Nike and Alo Yoga opened this fall, and general manager Bob Hart told the Philadelphia Business Journal that the mall expects to open 20 new businesses next year.

Shoppers will also have new places to eat in the coming years. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar is expected to open at the mall next year, and Eataly, the Italian food hall, announced it would open a King of Prussia location in 2025.

Here’s what shoppers can expect in the months ahead.

Now Open

Alo Yoga

The workout apparel brand launched in 2007 and makes clothes to practice yoga. The King of Prussia store is the company’s first location in Pennsylvania.

The store opened on Sept. 22 and is located on level 2 of the Plaza, across from Sephora.

📞 267-870-5990 🌐 aloyoga.com 🕑 Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nike

Shoppers looking to buy new Jordans can now go straight to the source, at the new Nike shop. Champs Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Foot Locker also offer a wide selection of sporting apparel and shoes at the King of Prussia Mall.

The store opened on Oct. 20 and is located on level 2 of the Plaza, next to Lululemon.

📞 267-448-0103 🌐 nike.com 🕑 Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Venchi

This is the first store in Pennsylvania for the Italian chocolate shop which got its start in Turin in 1878. Venchi, which has several locations in New York City, sells chocolates and gelato among other Italian specialties. Its holiday collection is already available for purchase online: a chocolate advent calendar will run you $99 and a music box filled with chocolates will cost you $65.

The store opened on Oct. 18 and is located on level 1 of the Plaza, next to Nordstrom.

📞610-215-9202 🌐 venchi.com 🕑 Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Opening Soon

Collars & Co., which appeared on the television show Shark Tank, specializes in polos and other office apparel. The original idea for the business was to create a formal shirt that wouldn’t be uncomfortable to wear underneath a sweater. The company opened its first brick and mortar location in Chicago earlier this year.

The store is expected to open in December and will be located across from Ralph Lauren on level 2 of the Plaza.

Expected in 2024

The luxury French fashion brand started in 1946 by designer Christian Dior is heading to Pennsylvania. While Dior products can be bought at Macy’s and Sephora locations in Philadelphia, this will be the first stand-alone store for the company in the state.

The Spanish clothing brand is opening its first store in Pennsylvania. The company already has locations in New York and New Jersey.

Founded in Vancouver, Oak & Fort is an apparel brand which also sells homewares. This will be the company’s first location in Pennsylvania.

This sports merchandise store sells apparel and gear from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA. Fan Outfitters has locations in Georgia, Kentucky and Arizona, with a forthcoming store in Oklahoma as well as the new King of Prussia location.

This woman’s apparel company carries its own line of fashion as well as over 150 brands. Evereve opened its first store in 2004 in Minnesota and has locations in Pittsburgh among other places.

The jewelry brand, which also has a location at Willow Grove Park Mall, joins Tiffany & Co. and Cartier as King of Prussia’s options for baubles and sparkly accessories.

The idea for this business originated when the founder, who experienced bullying, started to make bracelets with motivational messages for herself and her sorority sisters. Today, the colorful beaded bracelets carry the lines “you got this,” “good energy,” and “keep going” among others.