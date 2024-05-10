Babies R Us is coming to these Kohl’s in the Philadelphia area

Expectant parents will soon have more options to buy baby items. Kohl’s is opening Babies R Us sections in six of their stores in the Philadelphia area this year, according to a statement from the company this week, part of a partnership announced in March.

“Bringing more relevant product to the millions of customers we serve is a core focus as we continue to deliver on Kohl’s broader growth strategy,” Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s CEO, said in a statement. “We see significant opportunity in the baby gear category.”

Kohl’s will open Babies R Us sections within 200 of their shops this year across the country, beginning in August. Each section will range from 750 to 2,500 square feet and will carry bath items, furniture, safety products, and more. Babies R Us items will also be available in the Kohl’s online registry.

The new partnership comes as the Philadelphia area lost Buy Buy Baby stores last year, shrinking parents’ in-store options for purchasing baby items. Bed Bath & Beyond, which owned Buy Buy Baby, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2023 and announced it would close 120 of the baby-themed stores, including in Cherry Hill, Deptford, and Lansdale by June 30. Buy Buy Baby locations have closed in Deptford and Lansdale, while a store in Cherry Hill remains open, according to the company’s website.

Philly-area Babies R Us locations

Pennsylvania

2325 Street Rd., Bensalem 250 W. Chester Pike, Havertown 405 Baltimore Pike, Morton

New Jersey

79 Route 73, Voorhees 300 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua 5851 Route 42, Turnersville

Kohl’s expects the partnership with Babies R Us to introduce the store to new audiences who might not have previously frequented the store, according to a company statement.

The company partnered with Sephora in 2020 and plans to have a Sephora section at every Kohl’s by 2025. As of March, Kohl’s had over 1,100 stores in 49 states, and the company expects to have Sephoras at over 1,000 of those stores this year. Sales of Sephora at Kohl’s surpassed $1.4 billion last year, according to the company.

Babies R Us is owned by WHP Global, a New York firm that also owns Anne Klein, Bonobos, and Toys R Us. WHP Global acquired Babies R Us in 2021 after its parent company, Toys R Us, filed for bankruptcy in 2017. Last year, Babies R Us launched a flagship store in East Rutherford, N.J., as part of a plan to bring back the brand, according to Forbes.