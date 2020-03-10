One of the nation’s largest law firms announced Tuesday that it was temporarily closing all of its global offices due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Faegre Drinker, with one of its headquarters in Philadelphia, boasts 22 offices including outposts in the United Kingdom and China. It was formed Feb. 1 following the merger of the Midwest legal power Faegre Baker Daniels and Philadelphia’s Drinker Biddle & Reath. The combined firm includes 1,300 attorneys, consultants and other professionals.
The firm will continue to practice law and consult with clients outside the offices.
An attendee at a recent event at the firm’s Washington D.C. office tested positive for covid-19 which is caused by the coronavirus, according to a statement released Tuesday.
“No Faegre Drinker personnel have tested positive for coronavirus —this is simply a precautionary measure while we evaluate the appropriate path forward,” read the statement. “”Our attorneys … remain ready and available to assist clients.”
The firm did not say when it planned to reopen the offices. According to the statement, the firm will evaluate while keeping “the health and safety of our personnel, clients, visitors and the public in the front of our minds.”