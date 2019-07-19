In October 2018, Weinstein and his girlfriend Kelly Drucker, 46, allegedly conspired to get a woman from Northampton “drunk and sloppy” so they could secretly take sexually explicit pictures with “spy glasses” as she used a bathroom, according to charging documents filed by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. With wine spiked with grain alcohol, their plan was to get her so inebriated that she would pass out, according to texts presented in an affidavit. Their plan apparently succeeded.