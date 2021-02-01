William M. McSwain, who last month stepped down from his position as the the top federal prosecutor in the region, is joining one of the region’s top law firms, Duane Morris LLP.
McSwain, 51, was appointed by Donald Trump in 2017 as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and served three years before resigning on Jan. 22.
On Monday, Duane Morris announced McSwain would be joining the firm’s trial practice group where he will focus on white collar defense and government investigations.
“This is a great day for Duane Morris and our clients,” said Matt Taylor, CEO of the Philadelphia-based firm with almost 900 practicing attorneys. “One of the cornerstones to growing strategically is to bring on marquee talent in key practice areas. Bill McSwain is marquee talent.”
“He’s a straight shooter, a very humble guy, and an incredibly hard worker,” Taylor said.
As U.S. Attorney, McSwain oversaw all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation in the region. He cast himself as a bulwark against what he called “a culture of lawlessness.”
In between high-profile battles with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, McSwain’s office secured indictments against labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and City Councilmembers Bobby Henon and Kenyata Johnson. McSwain personally argued in court against supervised injection sites that had been proposed to help save the lives of heroin addicts.
Under McSwain’s tenure, the U.S. Attorney’s office logged a 40 percent increase in its criminal indictments, with significant increases in cases that involved economic and violent crime, government fraud, narcotics and national security.
He also spearheaded two new white collar units: a regional Health Care Fraud Strike Force that pursued criminal penalties against those who defrauded government health care and an Affirmative Civil Enforcement Strike Force.
In a statement, McSwain said he was joining Duane Morris because he believes in Taylor’s “vision for the firm” and “wonderfully upbeat, positive approach.”
A former infantry officer and platoon commander in the U.S. Marines, McSwain said he was looking forward to new rounds of battle in the scrum of the courtroom .
“Being on the receiving end of a government investigation of any sort can be an extremely stressful experience for businesses and individuals,” McSwain said. “I look forward to bringing my own experience and credibility to helping Duane Morris’ clients navigate that world.”