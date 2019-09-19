The investments are the first grants distributed by the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund, a $20 million fund created last year with the goal of building a sustainable future for local news. Local news organizations have struggled to adapt to the loss of advertising dollars in recent years as readers increasingly read news online. As many as 1,400 cities and towns across the U.S. have lost a newspaper over the last 15 years, according to an Associated Press analysis of data compiled by the University of North Carolina.