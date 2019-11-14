From the beginning, Lubert targeted public funds. In LLR’s early years he invested more than $250,000 in campaign contributions to Pennsylvania and Philadelphia candidates, according to state and city records. Top state recipients included then-State Treasurer Barbara Hafer, who in 2003 told me, regarding Lubert and other donors, “Not only do they give me money, I hope they vote for me," while adding that she’d fire them if they didn’t produce pension profits. Lubert also gave to then-State Sen. Vince Fumo (D., Phila.), a state employees’ pension (SERS) trustee, and Rob McCord, a Hafer successor who wanted to be governor.