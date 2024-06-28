Oceanfront Jersey Shore home for sale for nearly $9 million

An oceanfront property with views of the Atlantic Ocean is on the market for $8,950,000 in Longport, N.J.

The listing at 9 Point Drive is rare for the Jersey Shore borough, which has only one other oceanfront listing on the market, said Colleen Donahue White, who is listing the property with DeSatnick Real Estate LLC. Just two oceanfront single-family homes have sold in the last two years.

“It’s not common. This is clearly a luxury market. It’s an exclusive market,” said Donahue White.

The over 5,000-square-foot property, built in 1993, has a stucco exterior and is on the Southern tip of Absecon Island. It includes four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms spread out across a three floors.

The property amenities include a heated pool with jets, gas fireplaces, an elevator, and a two-car covered garage. Several rooms also open onto decks, some with waterfront views.

“When you actually walk through the front door ... you’re immediately greeted with the ocean,” said Donahue White.

After Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, the home went through some construction to remedy damage mainly on the first floor, including replacing electrical plumbing and marble flooring, said Donahue White. The beach has changed over time, and jetties have also been built-up in the area, she says.

“There is sand there, there is beach there, where years before there hasn’t been. It’s been the ocean and then the jetties really protecting you,” she said. “There’s naturally now, a natural landscape that provides protection, but then you have these massive jetties that were put in to hold the line.”

The property was listed on June 13, said Donahue White.

“The owner, they bought this property, with the dream of using it and sharing it with their family as their vacation home,” said Donahue White. ”Life had different plans, and they weren’t able to use it as they really, truly wanted to. I think this particular owner really held on to it as an investment … watching the market.”

According to property records, the home has been owned by an Absecon doctor, Stuart Sackstein, for 31 years, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The listing of the home comes as the Longport Board of Commissioners voted earlier this year to accept two beach block lots on South 22nd Avenue as a gift from the estate of longtime resident Dorothy McGee. The area will be built into a park in McGee’s name.

While other shore towns have seen an influx of people coming in from New York, North Jersey, Delaware and other states, Longport continues to have many families from the Philadelphia area, says Donahue White.

For the prospective buyer, Longport offers a family-centered environment, and the property is in a distinctive location, she says.

“You’ve got the ocean in your backyard.”