Philadelphia loses its second Marshalls location this year

The Marshalls department store at Snyder Plaza is closing after 17 years.

The store is expected to have its final day on Dec. 9, according to a company statement shared with The Inquirer. The 23,800-square-foot building is owned by the Goldenberg Group. It was one of two anchor stores at Snyder Plaza. The 24-store retail hub is located at Front Street and Snyder Avenue.

“We are grateful for the loyalty of our Philadelphia customers,” read the statement from TJX, the parent company of Marshalls which also manages T.J.Maxx and HomeGoods.

The company employs around 60 associates in South Philly and says it expects to offer employees positions at nearby stores in the company’s portfolio, according to a TJX spokesperson.

The store, which opened in 2006, is the latest closure for the company in Philadelphia. In December, Marshalls announced it would close its Center City location on Market Street. At the time of the announcement, Paul Levy, head of the Center City District, a group representing downtown businesses, said that the slow return to the office for workers was affecting Market Street retail.

In January, retail storefront occupancy in Center City was a little over 80%, which is slightly below pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from the Center City District.

Despite the Snyder Plaza store closure, Marshalls has grown its store count this year. Marshalls had 1,183 locations in the country as of the end of January and grew to 1,190 by the end of July, according to the company’s quarterly reports.

TJX did not give a reason for the store closure.

The news comes as other large retailers have recently closed their Philadelphia outposts. Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close three stores in the Philadelphia area this year amid the company’s bankruptcy. In March, Target closed its 12th and Chestnut Street location, and Wawa has been reducing its store count in Center City citing “continued safety and security challenges.”

David’s Bridal, based in Conshohocken, planned to close all their locations — in Philly and elsewhere — after filing for bankruptcy in April. In July, the company was sold to CION Investment Corp., saving up to 195 stores.

Marshalls customers can still visit nearby company stores including T.J. Maxx stores on South Columbus Boulevard and Market Street, and the Marshalls in Camden and Burlington Counties.