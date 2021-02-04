Although not a relief measure, Delaware’s ongoing EDGE Grant program is now accepting applications for its latest round of matching grants through the end of February. The program is aimed at Delaware companies who have been in operation for less than five years and employ fewer than 10 people. These companies can receive matching grants of up to $100,000. Grant winners are selected by a panel of judges using specific criteria such as need, location and minority status and funds can be used for various activities including rent, marketing and infrastructure.