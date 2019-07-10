Unicare Ambulance and PA Paramedics, which did business as EasternCare Ambulance, and their owners, Damon and Amy Wade, allegedly made false statements from September 2015 through August 2016 to avoid payments to Medicare and to hide that Damon Wade’s state paramedic license had been suspended for forging a physician’s signature, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania claimed in a complaint filed in federal court.