Merck, the international pharmaceutical giant, announced “mass layoffs” on Wednesday that will hit its sales personnel in suburban Philadelphia.
About 500 people in Lansdale and North Wales will lose their jobs in a permanent “reductions in force,” the company said in a required letter it filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson said it planned to eliminate 297 employees at its Wayne facility, in a similar letter sent to the Department of Labor.
In it’s Notice of Mass Layoff, Merck attributed the layoffs to “closure” of a facility but did not offer a reason for the closure. The layoffs will be effective January 3. None of the positions are union-protected jobs.
“[The layoffs] will primarily affect certain field-based and office-based sales personnel within the Company’s Human Health Division,” stated the letter, signed by Terri J. Lee, the Vice President of State Government Affairs & Policy. “The affected field-based sales personnel work out of their homes in various states (including Pennsylvania) throughout the United States.”
Merck considers its North Wales office in Upper Gwynedd to be the single site of employment for it’s field-based personnel.
Members of Merck’s office-based sales force, along with a number of marketing employees who will lose their jobs, work at either North Wales or Lansdale.
J&J’s filing said the jobs in Wayne had been cut because it had decided to “permanently discontinue the product line manufactured at that location.”
Company representatives for Merck and J&J did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story.