By watching and listening to you present in “rehearsal mode,” the new PowerPoint Presentation Coach – part of the Microsoft 365 office suite -- is not only smart enough to analyze the pace of your presentation, it’s also able to detect whether slides have too many words. It will even make word choice suggestions so that you can avoid things like “um’s” and “ah’s” and steer away from culturally insensitive phrases like “you guys” or “best man for the job.” In addition to offering suggestions, a timer and commentary as you practice in real-time, you’ll then receive a summary dashboard of recommendations once the rehearsal is over.