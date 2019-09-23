Gartman also takes a dim view of the increasing student loan burden, which he says is “taking millennials out of the housing market and the child market. The U.S. is going to be underpopulated. It’s one of the reasons I get upset with my fellow travelers on the right. We need immigrants more than we’ve needed them ever before. I’m right of Genghis Khan, but in the countries that are growing, you need more consumers buying houses and cars and building more roads.”