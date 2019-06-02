Navient ranks just after FedLoan and the merged Great Lakes-Nelnet as the largest student-loan servicers in the United States. But Navient is a publicly traded company, while FedLoan is run by state-sponsored PHEAA, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency. Together those two service 47 percent of the nation’s $1.5 trillion in student loans. (Most student borrowers know them on statements as Navient and FedLoan.)