In November 2016, Mall Chevrolet allegedly told Robinson she would have two days to return a 2016 Chevy Malibu she purchased and get her money back. When she tried returning the car two days later with her mother, Johnson, car dealer employees said she couldn’t return the car, that the dealer’s previous statement that the deal could be cancelled within two days was a mistake, and that she was bound by the documents she signed, according to the opinion. She was ultimately allowed to leave with her former car and promises to get her $1,000 deposit back.