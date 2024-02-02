Puttshack, Insomnia Cookies, and other businesses coming to Center City in 2024

Amid the closure of some longtime stores in Center City, including West Elm and Kitchen Kapers, new retail is slated for Philadelphia’s downtown.

Retail occupancy in Center City was at 84.5% in September 2023, just 5% short of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to a report released in November by the Center City District, a business leadership and lobbying organization.

Here are some of the businesses opening in Center City this year:

Figs

Figs, the scrubs and medical apparel company, is expected to open a store near Rittenhouse Square this summer at 1625 Walnut Street.

The store will be 4,213 square feet and will have a mezzanine section dedicated to programming for health-care professionals. This will be the second store for the company — which already has a location in Los Angeles — and the one with the largest programming space.

Advertisement

“Figs is all about serving health care professionals and Philadelphia is an epicenter of health care in the U.S., said Todd Maron, a company spokesperson. “Philadelphia has the fourth highest number of health-care professionals in the U.S., and one in every six doctors in the U.S. has been trained there.”

Opening summer 2024 🌐 wearfigs.com 🕑 Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alo Yoga

Philadelphians no longer need to trek out to King of Prussia mall to visit an Alo Yoga store. The athletic apparel brand opened a new store at 1608 Walnut Street in January, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The brand, which sells clothing and accessories, got its start in 2007 in Los Angeles with a focus on yoga. Alo Yoga stores can be found across the globe, including in Mexico, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

Opened in January 📞 215-355-5036 🌐 aloyoga.com 🕑 Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies, the warm cookie company founded in Philadelphia, soft-launched a bakery at 1 S. Broad Street last month. The ground-floor bakery is part of a planned three-floor flagship store and headquarters for the company.

Plans for the store and headquarters, announced in 2022, include a test kitchen and corporate offices within the 26,000-square-foot space.

“We really wanted to find a place that was a lot more representative of how awesome our brand is and be more connected back to Philly, where it all started,” Tom Carusona, the company’s chief marketing officer, told The Inquirer in 2022.

Soft-launched in January 📞 215-965-0001 🌐 insomniacookies.com 🕑 Thursday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday to Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Vuori

Vuori, an athletic apparel brand, is expected to open at 1705 Walnut Street in April, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Authorized retailers of the Vuori brand in the area include REI, Philadelphia Runner, and Nordstrom, but this will be the brand’s first location in the Philadelphia region.

The company is based out of Encinitas, Calif., and was launched in 2014.

Opening in April 2024 🌐 vuoriclothing.com

Puttshack

Puttshack, a miniature golf venue, is expected to open on Feb. 24 at The Shops at Liberty Place.

The 26,000-square-foot venue will feature four golf courses with nine holes and a dining and bar area serving food and drinks.

The new location coming to Philadelphia is one of several forthcoming openings for the company across the country. Locations are already open in Houston, Boston, and Miami, according to the company website.

Opening in February 🌐 puttshack.com 🕑Thursday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday to Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.