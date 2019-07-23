Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which has 5,000 landings and takeoffs a month, will finally get high-speed internet, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.
The move comes a week after The Inquirer published a story about complaints by small businesses that had to use mobile hot spots, DSL or expensive Ethernet services that cost $1,800 a month to go online at the city’s reliever airport near Academy Road. At the time, Verizon, Comcast and the city-owned airport blamed each other when asked why the urban location is still without a basic amenity like high-speed internet.
“I can confirm that [Verizon] Fios installation is in progress and will be available in Northeast Philadelphia Airport’s hangars and buildings in about two months,” the spokeswoman, Florence Brown, emailed.
Howard Cooper, who runs his Tailwinds flight school at the airport, said on Tuesday that he was “cautiously optimistic” but he is waiting to celebrate until it happens.
Cooper leased a second-floor office at the airport last October only to learn later that he couldn’t get internet services such as Comcast Xfinity or Verizon Fios. Instead Tailwinds had to use DSL, expensive Ethernet services or mobile hot spots.
Cooper uses Verizon mobile hot spots -- spending $500 to $600 a month -- for social media marketing and even software updates for his flight simulator.
Other businesses that have leased space at the airport for many years are taking a wait-and-see attitude about the latest news on the internet, Cooper said.
Verizon, which has contract for telecom services at the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, did not immediately respond.
An estimated 500,000 people in Pennsylvania — and millions throughout the United States, mostly in rural hinterlands — do not have access to high-speed internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Experts believe the number could be much higher because of inaccurate internet-coverage maps.
Internet dead zones also plague urbanized areas where telecom companies neglected to extend high-speed fiber lines because they don’t think they can earn profits there, even as businesses are increasingly, even totally, dependent on it for banking, scheduling employees, checking the weather, marketing, and exchanging documents and data.