So when an older employee wants to stay on the job — regardless of the reason — the benefits can be substantial for a small business. But older workers are also … well … old. Many may not be able to keep up with the physical demands of some jobs like a younger person. Others want to wind down their hours and spend more time with their families or at leisure activities. Older people are more prone to potential workplace injuries too. All of these factors can create more challenges — and costs — for small business owners.