Still, there are challenges to impact-focused missions. “You can either look at it as limiting, which is a negative, or you can look at it as focusing, which is a positive, because you get really good at what you do,” said Weber. While firms like SustainVC consider a smaller pool of companies, they’re better at recognizing the patterns of firms that will be successful in those sectors. That’s why SustainVC chose to invest in Yellowdig now when there’s a greater need for improved online education, she argues.