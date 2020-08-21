The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has assessed a $355,636 penalty against Sunoco Pipeline LP for violations related to the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline in eight Pennsylvania counties, the latest in a series of penalties connected to the contentious fossil fuel project.
The penalty was for violations that took place between August 2018 and April 2019 that leaks or spills of drilling fluid comprised of bentonite clay and water during horizontal drilling to open a space through which a steel pipeline is installed.
Such leaks or “inadvertent returns” have become almost routine for Sunoco Pipeline, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP. Sunoco is building a system of three Mariner East pipelines across Pennsylvania to carry gas liquids such as propane from the Marcellus Shale region in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal in Marcus Hook. Just this month, DEP began investigating three similar leaks along the pipeline route in Chester County, including one that polluted Marsh Creek Lake.
The state on Thursday issued formal Notices of Violation against Sunoco for the August incidents, bringing the total number of formal violations to 112 in the last four years, including 13 in 2020. The most serious violations resulted in a $12.6 million fine in 2018.
The latest fine relates to leaks that affected Piney Creek in Blair County; tributaries and wetlands connected to Hinckston Run, Stewart Run, and Little Conemaugh Creek in Cambria County; Letort Run and wetlands and tributaries to the Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County; a tributary to Chester Creek in Delaware County; Snitz Creek in Lebanon County; a tributary to Peters Creek in Washington County; and a tributary to the Conemaugh River in Westmoreland County.
“Protecting the waters of the Commonwealth is one of the top priorities of DEP and we will continue to hold polluters of those waters accountable,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a statement.
A full list of the state agency’s actions can be found on DEP’s Mariner East 2 webpage: