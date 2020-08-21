Such leaks or “inadvertent returns” have become almost routine for Sunoco Pipeline, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP. Sunoco is building a system of three Mariner East pipelines across Pennsylvania to carry gas liquids such as propane from the Marcellus Shale region in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal in Marcus Hook. Just this month, DEP began investigating three similar leaks along the pipeline route in Chester County, including one that polluted Marsh Creek Lake.