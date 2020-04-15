Small businesses in Pennsylvania have received just shy of $10 billion in relief loans as part of the sweeping coronavirus economic rescue package, according to new federal figures.
The Small Business Administration released new data late Tuesday showing that the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has approved more than 1 million loans for a total amount of more than $247 billion, through more than 4,000 participating lenders nationwide. Seventy percent of the loans approved were for amounts less than $150,000.
More than 36,000 Pennsylvania companies received about $9.9 billion through local banks and other lenders.
“The SBA and our partner federal agencies alongside state and local government, are working together to protect public health and the future of small business," Steve Bulger, SBA’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, said in a statement. "SBA’s top priority is to ensure small businesses can continue their contributions to the state’s economy, and our nation.”
Pennsylvania ranked in the top 10 states based on both loan dollars and the total number of loans.
Separately, the SBA also issued new guidelines for self-employed workers, who had to wait until lat Friday to apply for PPP loans.
The Paycheck Protection Program is providing forgivable loans for small businesses to keep workers employed. SBA will forgive the loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. The $350-billion program had a rocky start, and the Trump administration is pushing for an additional $250 billion in funding for more loans.
Dorothea “Dee” Gillette-Spencer, the owner and CEO of D. Gillette Industrial Services, a family manufacturing business in Bangor, Pa., said she applied for and received a $135,000 loan to keep her 10 employees on the payroll. DGI makes equipment for the Department of Defense.
From start to finish, the application process took two weeks, Gillette-Spencer said.
“This has allowed DGI to remain fully staffed and producing equipment for U.S. war-fighters, as well as now exploring the possibility of producing equipment for medical first responders,” she said, adding that working with a smaller bank likely helped speed the cash.
“I imagine the larger banks are overwhelmed," Gillette-Spencer said. "We have an existing relationship with a smaller bank, Oceans First, and that made the difference.”
Borrowers can apply through existing SBA lenders or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. The average loan size is $239,152. About 85% of the loans approved were for less than $350,000, representing about 30% of total loan approval amount, according to Keefe Bruyette & Woods banking analyst Kelly Motta.
The top five industries by approval amount are construction (14% of the total money loaned); professional, scientific, and technical services (12%); manufacturing (12%); healthcare and social assistance (11%); and accommodation and food services (9%).