The Occupational Mobility Explorer resulted from a research report released in June that studied the 33 largest labor markets in the United States. The study found that the skills involved in 49% of lower-wage jobs pair up with similar yet higher-paying jobs in the same labor market, according to Keith Wardrip, community development research manager at the Philly Fed and an author of the report. By using the tool, for example, bill collectors in Philadelphia would discover that they have many of the skills needed for a post as a credit counselor, a job that pays about 45% more, Fed officials said.