A PUC staff report in February said that “demand response” measures like the Smart A/C devices were cost-effective, but conservation dollars were better spent on conventional energy-efficiency measures, including low-wattage lighting, programmable thermostats, or programs to induce customers to swap old appliances for new ones. The report said energy-efficiency practices over five years would save $35 million more than demand-response measures, such as the wireless devices to cycle air conditioners.