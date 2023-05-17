Your PECO bill might increase in June

Some PECO customers will see higher bills beginning in June .

Residential PECO customers will see a 6% increase in the rate per kilowatt hour, which is rising from 9.73 cents to 10.31 cents, if they receive default service, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced Wednesday.

Most other registered electric utilities in Pennsylvania are also raising this rate, which is referred to as the “price to compare,” or PTC, and is driven by market factors. The PTC affects the generation portion of customers’ electric bills, and on average makes up 40% to 60% of a bill, depending on customer usage and utility.

Not affected are customers who choose to get their electric from another competitive supplier, sometimes after having shopped around and compared prices using the online marketplace PAPowerSwitch.com. Those customers will pay the rates of the provider they have chosen.

The PUC encouraged customers to shop around for suppliers, if they haven’t already.