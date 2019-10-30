Three Westmoreland County elected officials, State Sen. Kim Ward, State Rep. George Dunbar, and Hempfield Township Supervisor Rob Ritson, told the gaming board that the sportsbook would add an important dimension to the casino that is regarded as a big economic boost in the region. Casino officials said the sportsbook would employ 50 people -- 30 in Philadelphia and 20 in Westmoreland County. Ward and Dunbar said the 2017 state law was passed before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports betting last year, and it was ambiguous about whether the sports-betting licenses would also extend to mini-casinos.