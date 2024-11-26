Pa. AG’s Office sues Philadelphia-area doula business for failing to provide paid-for services

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against a Philadelphia-area provider of doula services for allegedly taking money for birth and postpartum care that was not provided and failing to provide refunds.

The complaint, dated Oct. 25 and filed in Delaware County, alleges that Sierra Mahoney and her business, Liberty Doulas, owes more than $45,000 in refunds for services not provided.

According to the complaint, Mahoney and Liberty Doulas indicated this summer that it would be unable to provide paid-for services and that the business would soon be filing for bankruptcy and Mahoney would be moving to Florida.

But then Mahoney in September began advertising services on social media under alternative names, the complaint said.

“At the time of filing, Defendant Sierra Mahoney is now advertised as providing doula services in Florida for the company MotheRetreat,” the complaint said.

In an email on Tuesday, Olga Proskuryakova of MotheRetreat said she had “received emails from families regarding this situation,” but was not aware of the lawsuit.

“Please rest assured that she is no longer listed on our website as a team member and is not involved with any new or potential clients,” Proskuryakova said.

Mahoney, who had a business address listed in Aston, Delaware County, could not be reached for comment.

As defined in the lawsuit: “A doula is not a licensed medical professional in the state of Pennsylvania. Rather, doulas are trained individuals who provide physical, emotional, and informational support to pregnant and parenting individuals, before, during, and shortly after childbirth.”

The complaint also said that Mahoney and Liberty Doulas also failed to pay more than $12,000 to its workers.

In all, the Attorney General’s Office received fourteen consumer complaints.

“When contacted by a Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Consumer Protection Agent about the refunds owed to consumers, Defendant Sierra Mahoney insisted that the impacted consumers were not entitled to refunds,” the complaint said.

The Attorney General’s office alleges that Mahoney “engaged in fraudulent, misleading, or deceptive behavior” and is seeking restitution for all affected consumers as well as civil penalties against Mahoney, and that she be permanently barred from providing doula services in Pennsylvania, the complaint said.

The Tuesday news release from the Attorney General’s Office said Mahoney had her doula certification revoked on Oct. 25, and that it was likely some of her workers were not certified as doulas.

“Childbirth is a life-changing experience that can bring great joy to parents and families — this business promised care after the birth of these children and literally did not deliver,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement.

“This business owner valued dollars over customer care, and put parents and children at risk by knowingly providing non-certified doulas, or not providing paid-for services at all,” Henry said.