Before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (Commission) for consideration and disposition is the Petition of PECO Energy Company (PECO or the Company) for approval of its Default Service Program (DSP). I would like to take this opportunity to commend PECO for its inclusion of long-term contracts within its proposed default service portfolio. Anyone who has followed my votes on default service proceedings will know that the inclusion of long-term contracts, or the substantiation of omitting long-term contracts, has been a key factor in my review in these proceedings. Here PECO proposes four separate procurements of unbundled solar alternative energy credits in the amount of 4,000 per year over 10 years. Further, the Company’s plan includes one-year fixed price, two-year fixed price, hourly-priced, and spot-priced energy products. Taken together, I believe this portfolio meets the requirements under 2807(e) of the Public Utility Code. Also, I would like to highlight PECO’s proposed Time-of-Use (TOU) rate design for residential and small commercial customers. The Company proposes an optional TOU design which remains static all year long. The TOU design includes three tiers of rates: o Peak – from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, o Super off-peak – from midnight till 6 a.m. every day, and o Off-peak for all other hours. Establishing effective TOU rates within electric distribution companies’ default service programs has proven challenging. It will be exciting to see how PECO’s novel proposal will be received. I am particularly interested in how electric vehicle owners may utilize this design, given the super off-peak rates during the overnight charging hours. In conclusion, I am pleased to offer my support for these proposals.