Philadelphia Gas Works said Thursday it will reverse the onerous weather normalization adjustment charges (WNA) for May usage that caused some customer bills to balloon by hundreds of dollars this month.

The city-owned gas utility said the formula it uses to calculate the weather charge for May usage “resulted in unusually large WNA charges to a large segment of customers.” It has asked the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which oversees PGW, to allow it to reverse the charges and to apply a credit for amounts paid to bills in July and August.

Seth Shapiro, PGW’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the weather formula worked as designed, but it “produced an effect which is not what is intended and is unfair to our customers.”

The Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate announced on Wednesday that it was investigating whether the method that Philadelphia Gas Works uses to calculate the weather normalization adjustment is unjust and discriminatory, and whether the WNA should be modified or revoked.

‘Outrageous’ bills

The weather normalization adjustment, which has been in place for 20 years, allows PGW to stabilize its finances by adding or crediting dollars to consumers when the weather diverges from historical averages. When it’s warm, as it was in May, it allows the company to boost customer bills to generate more revenue.

Only one other gas utility in the state, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, is authorized to assess a weather charge.

Typically the weather adjustment results in relatively small customer charges or credits. But many customers received bills in recent weeks with WNAs that tripled, quadrupled or even quintupled the size of previous bills, leading to a storm of outrage that was expressed online, in the media and to the city’s elected representatives.

“In all the years I’ve been a PGW customer, I have never seen anything like this,” said Jeannine Baldomero who got an $130 bill this month for her Spring Garden apartment, including an “outrageous” $93 weather normalization charge.

PGW ‘uncomfortable’ with impact

“As a company, we do not believe it is fair for our customers to be impacted by the significant increase of this monthly charge, particularly as many households confront financial strain in this current economic environment,” Shapiro said in the statement. “So, while all of the revenue was billed properly, and in accordance with our Gas Service Tariff, we are uncomfortable with the resulting impact.”

The WNA is an important financial tool for a nonprofit municipal utility such as PGW. It stabilizes the utility’s cash flow and assures lenders that PGW can still pay its bills even when the weather is unusually warm or cold.

The weather normalization charge can also protect consumers because the utility credits bills during very cold months when gas usage is greater than expected. During the very cold winter of 2014-2015, PGW credited customers with $12.3 million. But the following winter of 2015-16, which was very warm, the WNA generated $41.5 million in additional revenue, or 7.2% of total PGW revenue.

The weather normalization adjustment applies to the bills of about half of PGW’s 509,000 customers, including those on budget plans. It doesn’t apply to non-heating customers, because the use of gas stoves, water heaters or driers should not be impacted by weather. Nor does the WNA apply to households enrolled in the customer assistance program for low-income families.

Shapiro said the company the WNA is under review. “Customers can also be assured that PGW is diligently seeking a longer-term solution to prevent this highly unusual circumstance from repeating in the future,” he said.

“We regret the disruption this has caused our customers and realize how quickly news cycles accelerate so we appreciate our customers’ patience while we worked quickly to uncover the best method to respond to the issue in the right way,” he said.

Questions remain

It’s still unclear exactly how the weather normalization adjustment for May went off the rails to generate some customer bills that were huge, while others contained WNAs of $5 or less. One Point Breeze customer interviewed by The Inquirer received a $235 bill for her studio apartment that included a $200 weather normalization adjustment. The same bill a year ago was $27.

The complicated formula that PGW uses to calculate the weather normalization adjustment is buried deep in PGW’s 157-page tariff, the formal document that details how gas rates are assessed. The WNA is calculated for each customer and changes with each billing cycle, depending upon PGW’s calculation of each customer’s expected heating usage and how much the weather deviated from normal.

The WNA kicks in only when the temperature deviates from a 20-year historical average during any customer’s billing cycle. “Normal” is determined by adding up “heating degree days,” which measure the average daily temperature below 65 degrees. Heating degree days quantify how much heat is needed to keep a house at 65 degrees — the bigger the number, the more heat required.

But May typically accounts for only about 2% of the annual heating degree days in Philadelphia, according to National Weather Service data. So even if it is exceptionally warm, as it was after May 11, the reduction in heating load should not dramatically impact customer heating bills that normally would not be very high.