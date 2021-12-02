Southeastern Pennsylvania, prepare for yet another new telephone area code: 835.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Wednesday approved the new area code, which will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 610 and 484 area codes.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), a neutral third-party entity that allocates telephone numbering resources, asked the PUC to approve a new overlay area code because all the numbers in the 610 and 484 area codes are expected to be exhausted by early 2023. The PUC approved the request by a 3-0 vote.

The 610/484 calling area serves residents and businesses in Lehigh, Berks, Delaware, Chester, and Northampton counties, along with a portion of Montgomery County.

Under the implementation plan approved by the PUC, no new 835 numbers will be assigned until the remaining 610/484 numbers are completely exhausted. At that time, new phone number assignments will be made in the 835 area code.

The creation of the new overlay area code has been done numerous times in Pennsylvania, including in 2018 when the 445 area code was added onto the Philadelphia area code served by 215 ad 267 numbers. The 215/267/445 area codes cover all of Philadelphia and parts of Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, and Montgomery Counties.

No changes for existing numbers

The new 835 overlay area code will require no changes in dialing behavior, and existing phone numbers will not be affected, said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, PUC spokesman.

The addition of a new overlay is expected to be far less disruptive than previous expansions of the area code system, such as when the 215 area code was split in 1994 to create the 610 area code. That change required many residents and businesses to actually change their phone numbers, triggering some pushback.

The last time Pennsylvania split an existing area code, 717, occurred in 1998 when the 570 area code was created in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The North American Numbering Plan was developed by AT&T in 1947 to simplify and facilitate direct dialing of long-distance calls. New area codes are periodically added with the rapid expansion of telecommunications, including the addition of cell phones, data lines, and fax lines.

Lehigh, Berks, Delaware, Chester, Northampton, and a portion of Montgomery County.

