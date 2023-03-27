Panic and confusion fuel a run on bottled water in Philadelphia, even in areas unaffected by the chemical spill

When Philadelphia officials texted city residents on Sunday about the status of their tap water after a chemical spill in the Delaware River, grocery stores around the region were inundated with customers seeking bottled water.

Large chains including Acme, Wawa, Giant, ShopRite, Fresh Grocer, and Rite Aid, have been scrambling to keep their Philadelphia stores stocked, while smaller businesses have also been competing to get extra supply in the near term and secure adequate shipments for later in the week.

Food bank Philabundance is also making extra efforts. The organization is getting water from its suppliers and Feeding America food bank partners to distribute to food pantries in impacted areas. The organization will continue to post updates on its website and social media.

Philadelphia officials have said tap water is safe to drink through at least 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and will continue to update residents. As residents continued to stock up on Monday, many stores posted the status of their bottled water supply on signs in their windows or on social media.

Here’s how local stores are handling the unexpected spike in drinking water demand.

‘A rush of people’ at neighborhood markets

When Klein’s Supermarket opened at 8 a.m. Monday, people were waiting at the door. They knew the Fairmount store had closed at 1 p.m. Sunday — around the same time city residents got their first alert about switching to bottled water due to a chemical spill — and likely still had cases and jugs in stock.

”A rush of people went straight to the water,” said manager Andrew Klein. By 9 a.m., he said, the market was sold out.

The scene in the aisles was reminiscent of only two other times in recent history — the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade in 2018 and the early days of the pandemic, “when people were scooping up anything that was on the shelves,” Klein said.

By midday Monday, people were still calling “every minute,” he said, asking if Klein’s had water.

The longtime family-owned grocer gets its water shipments on Wednesdays. This week, Klein said he put in an order for four times as much as usually gets. Until that shipment arrives Wednesday, he said, there isn’t much else he can do but wait with the rest of the city to hear if the tap water will be safe to drink after 11:59 p.m.

The South Philly Food Co-op sold out of bottled water a couple of hours after the city alerted residents to the water issues on Sunday. ”If I had known I would have stocked up, but I had no way of knowing,” said co-op grocery and wellness manager Christo Johnson.

Johnson drove to a restaurant supply store in Pennsauken, Camden County, before it opened on Monday to secure more bottles. They got 13 cases of water, which was mostly sold out by 1 p.m. Monday, with just a few small bottles left.

Johnson said they may go back on Tuesday for additional bottles, and they just ordered a full pallet of water that should come early next week. The price on that pallet was normal on Monday, Johnson said, but “I know it’s going to go up.”

Kensington Community Food Co-op posted on Facebook Monday morning that it had just received a shipment of water by the gallon, and would limit purchase to two gallons per customer.

‘Do you have water?’

Even in parts of the city that do not source their water from the Delaware River, and therefore were not affected by the chemical spill, grocers have seen intense demand for bottled water.

Stephanie Wein, clean water advocate for PennEnvironment, a statewide environmental advocacy organization, said the initial alerts from the city, which advised people to prepare to stop using water citywide, may have made some people think they were affected when they were not.

“Expensive bottles of water, if you can even find any, is not a great solution for a lot of Philadelphians,” Wein said.

Sayed Ahmad, whose family owns Cousin’s Fresh Market, spent Monday morning on the phone with several water bottle suppliers, trying to figure out who could get him the most water in the least amount of time.

One supplier said he could get him trucks of water Thursday. ”I said ‘I cant wait ‘til Thursday,’” Ahmad said.

Water bottles at all four of his family’s markets sold out within two hours of the city’s alert being issued Sunday afternoon. The sellout happened despite his three-case-per-customer limit, and despite the fact that the stores are located in West and Southwest Philadelphia, areas the city has said are not impacted by the chemical spill, and Chester, Delaware County, which is also not affected.

Even after the city sent another alert later Sunday advising residents that the water was safe to drink through at least 11:59 p.m. Monday, people continued their desperate search for bottles.

”They were not buying ‘It is safe right now,’” Ahmad said. “They were panicking. They were confused.”

After his stores closed at 6 p.m. Sunday, calls to the business were redirected to his cell phone. Just from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., he got “probably 200 calls, [saying] ‘Do you have water? Do you have water?’”

”The phone has not stopped ringing from the morning until now,” Ahmad said around noon Monday.

He anticipates getting some water in Tuesday, and even more Wednesday and Thursday. Though the city says it expects water should be safe by Thursday, Ahmad said he doesn’t see the issue evaporating any time soon. ”I think people will still look for water,” he said.

Weaver’s Way Co-op sold out of bottled water and canned seltzer water Sunday afternoon, general manager Jon Roesser said, even though its Philadelphia stores, in Mount Airy and Chestnut Hill, are in areas that the city said were not affected by the spill.

Weaver’s Way pulled back stock of water to supply those two stores Monday afternoon, and implemented a purchasing limit of one case per customer.

Roesser also secured two pallets of gallons of water to be delivered Tuesday, and each customer will be limited to one gallon.” Until we get more info from the city on the duration of this thing we’re going to be scrambling like this for a bit,” Roesser said.

Larger grocery chains shuffle supplies

All Philadelphia Acme stores were stocked with water bottles as of Monday morning. After Sunday’s run on water, the Malvern-based grocer sent emergency shipments from its Lancaster warehouse to local stores Sunday night and Monday morning, said spokesperson Dana Ward.

”We dispatched a great deal of water between last night and this morning,” Ward said. She declined to specify just how much water was transported.

”We’re continuing to monitor,” Ward said, “and will continue to send water as needed.”

Wawa stores are seeking increased demand for bottled water and are making extra efforts to remain in stock, spokesperson Lori Bruce said. The stores have implemented a maximum quantity of gallons and cases per customer.

”We expect additional supply to all Philly stores today or tomorrow, and will continue to monitor the situation and make additional adjustments as needed,” Bruce said.

Rite Aid is limiting water purchases to two cases per transaction to help with increased demand at certain Philadelphia stores, spokesperson Alicja Wojczyk said. “We are working closely with suppliers to meet the demands of our customers and communities,” she added.

Giant Food Stores have also seen increased demand in the Philadelphia area, spokesperson Ashley Flower said.

“We are working with our supplier partners to bring in additional quantities, but it is possible that a store may be temporarily out of stock,” Flower added.

The stores have not put any quantity limits in place, but are “encouraging customers to purchase only what they need,” she said.