More than 8,000 gallons of hazardous material spills in a Bucks County creek near the Delaware River

More than 8,000 gallons of a hazardous solution — perhaps up to 12,000 gallons — have spilled into Otter Creek near the Delaware River in Bristol Borough, Bucks County, officials said late Saturday.

The Coast Guard said the spill of what it described as a water-soluble “latex finishing material” was reported about 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Cleanup operations are underway, and the Coast Guard was urging people to stay away from the area.

It said it had received no reports of harm to wildlife.

Although it did not identify the source of the spill, the Coast Guard said it “has been secured and is under investigation.”

Other agencies involved the investigation include the EPA, NOAA, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and the state Fish and Boat Commission.