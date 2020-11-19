The rate increase package also includes a much smaller boost in the monthly fixed customer charge than PGW had initially sought. The fixed charge will increase by 8.4% from $13.75 to $14.90 per month over the next year; PGW had asked for an increase to $19.25 per month, or about 40%. (Like most utilities, PGW generates revenue from customers through a fixed monthly customer charge regardless of the amount of gas consumed, as well as a rate applied to the volume of gas consumed).