A sneak peek at five hotels opening in Philly in 2024

Travelers visiting Philadelphia will have more options of where to stay soon, as the city opens more hotels this year.

“What’s exciting about the new hotels coming online in 2024 is that many of them are located in iconic Philadelphia neighborhoods like Fishtown and Old City,” Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, the tourism marketing agency for the Philadelphia region, said via email.

One hotel soft opened in November, and four other hotels are slated to open later this year, according to Visit Philly. The new hotels will add 196 rooms to the city’s tourism options. From 2020 to 2023, more than 1,200 hotel rooms were added.

There are 121 hotels with 19,615 rooms in Philadelphia overall. Most of those hotels are in the central business district — Center City and University City — which currently has 70 hotels with 14,616 rooms.

The hotel openings come as Philadelphia is hosting several cultural and sporting events this year including WrestleMania 40 which is expected to draw over 200,000 attendees, and major musical performances including Madonna, Bad Bunny, The Rolling Stones, and Nicki Minaj.

The city is also expected to attract thousands of visitors in 2026, when it will be marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Major sporting events that year in Philadelphia also include the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All-Star game.

“This new hotel inventory is a positive sign as Philadelphia builds momentum over the course of the next few years, which are anticipated to be a boon for the tourism industry at large,” said Val.

Here are new hotels opening in Philadelphia this year:

Switch House Hotel

Switch House Hotel is the latest addition to a 500,000-square-foot power plant complex along the Delaware River.

The hotel has 45 rooms that each feature a kitchen and a washer and dryer. The complex the hotel resides in also includes residences, office space, and a wedding and event venue.

Switch House Hotel opened in November and is accepting reservations.

Opened November 2023 at 1325 N. Beach St. 📞 267-817-3311 🌐 switchhousehotel.com

Society Hill Hotel

Built in 1832, and located at 301 Chestnut Street in Old City, the Society Hill Hotel building has a rich history. The space has had many purposes throughout the years including being an oyster cellar, a Civil War recruiting station, a railroad and steamship ticket office, and a cigar store.

The hotel suffered a fire in 2021, and was bought in May of last year by the cofounders of United By Blue, an apparel company and coffee shop launched in Old City in 2010.

Plans for the hotel include 15 rooms, a cafe, restaurant, and whiskey bar.

Opens February 2024 at 301 Chestnut St. 🌐 Society Hill Hotel

Hotel Anna & Bel

In recent years, several hotels have popped up in Fishtown, as the neighborhood has received more national visibility. Hotel Anna & Bel is just the latest addition to the area.

Portions of the hotel’s property were built in the 18th century, and served as the Penn Asylum for Indigent Widows and Single Women, before turning into a retirement home.

Plans for the hotel include 50 rooms. Amenities and features include a courtyard, an outdoor heated pool, a fitness area, restaurant and bar.

The hotel’s restaurant, Bastia, is a Mediterranean concept from Foyer Project and chef Tyler Akin, who has worked at Zahav. The restaurant’s menu will be focused on vegetables and seafood, and will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Opens March 2024 at 1401 E. Susquehanna Ave. 🌐 annaandbel.com

The Jaan at Center City

The Jaan at Center City, located in Chinatown at 211 N. 13th Street, will be an extended-stay hotel for professionals and long-term guests, according to Visit Philly.

Plans for the seven-floor building include 81 units. Travelers who stay at the hotel can enjoy a gym, co-working space, a private conference room, a central courtyard and a rooftop deck with a bar.

“I build these as upscale luxury apartments, but we run them more or less like hotel, corporate-stay accommodation,” Reddy, CEO of Genesis Capital told The Inquirer last year. “We cater to the new class of professionals who are not tied down, who don’t look to buy houses with the white picket fence.”

Opens April 2024 at 211 N. 13th St. 🌐The Jaan at Center City

The Gas Lamp Hotel

The Gas Lamp Hotel is set to open this summer in Old City at 140 N. Second Street in a rowhouse from 1845. When it does, it will only have five guest rooms.

The hotel can booked in its entirety for events including wedding parties, and business meetings, according to Visit Philly.

The hotel name reflects its history as the Austrian Gas Lamp Company used to be housed in the space.

Opens summer 2024 at 140 North Second St. 🌐 thegaslampphilly.com