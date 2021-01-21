The Philadelphia Inquirer has hired Peter Doucette, who spent more than a decade in sales and marketing jobs at the Boston Globe, as chief revenue officer, Inquirer publisher and chief executive Lisa Hughes said Thursday.
Doucette, 50, will join The Inquirer on Feb. 1 from FTI Consulting, where he has worked since 2018 and where he led a partnership with the Google New Initiative to help local news publishers adjust to online news delivery.
“Peter is an innovative and respected leader, especially when it comes to the digital transformation of news publications,” Hughes said. “We will benefit enormously from his experience as we continue on our mission of producing and delivering news in ways that best suits our diverse audiences.”
During Doucette’s time at the Globe, the news organization was a leader among regional publications in convincing readers pay for digital subscriptions. Last year the Globe reached more than 200,000 digital subscriptions, according to GBH News.
The Inquirer ended 2020 with 47,238 digital-only subscribers, a 34 percent increase from the year before.
“I am honored to join the incredible team at The Inquirer. I look forward to continuing to build a model for sustainable local news in this great city,” said Doucette. “Together in partnership with the Lenfest Institute, we can achieve a strong future for journalism in Philadelphia and beyond.”
Doucette will also work as strategic advisor on digital revenue for The Lenfest Institute, The Inquirer’s nonprofit owner.