PHL could need 20 new gates by 2040, and other takeaways from its $556 million budget proposal

Philadelphia International Airport officials are focusing attention on expanding international destinations, infrastructure upgrades, and cargo needs at the facility.

The officials presented the aviation department’s $556 million budget proposal for 2025 to Philadelphia City Council Thursday. The budget proposal is about an $11 million increase over fiscal year 2024.

The city’s department of aviation, which manages Philadelphia International Airport and Philadelphia Northeast Airport, operates without local tax-dollars. The department’s operating expenses are funded through different revenue streams including aircraft landing fees, terminal building rentals, concessions revenue, and other facility charges.

Philadelphians voted to create a standalone aviation department within the city government in 2022. Prior to that, the aviation division operated under the Department of Commerce.

Advertisement

Mayor Cherelle Parker presented a proposed $6.29 billion city budget last month. Budget negotiations are taking place this spring and city council and the administration need to come to an agreement by the time the budget expires later this summer.

Here are some takeaways from the airport’s budget proposal.

Infrastructure upgrades for 2026 and beyond

Work is underway at the airport to receive visitors in 2026 when Philadelphia will be host to FIFA World Cup games, the MLB All-Star Game, and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

To prepare for visitors, improvements will be made including to passenger waiting areas, garages, roadways, and signage, according to the budget proposal. The proposal also noted restroom upgrades, which have been ongoing since 2012.

Beyond 2026, the PHL is in the midst of updating the airport’s master plan which began in 2019 and has identified the need for adding around 20 gates by 2040.

“We’re constrained by land and water,” said Api Appulingam, the aviation department’s chief development officer. “When we build, we essentially have to build on top of what we currently have. We’re looking at how do we do that in a strategic manner without interrupting any of our current operations.”

Many terminals at PHL were built in the 1950s and don’t support the needs of passengers, with the exception of Terminal A-West which is built in a modern way, she said. Advance planning will be done in 2027 or 2028 and then move into the designing phase of the facilities.

“We’re looking at what do we need to move around to be able to build new terminal facilities,” she said. “We’re hopeful and optimistic that we will have a plan that is going to start rebuilding our terminals one by one.”

Increasing flights to more international destinations

The aviation department’s prepared testimony identified a gap in nonstop service to Central and South America from PHL and said it’s looking for a carrier to better serve these destinations. The airport also is looking to increase capacity to Asian destinations from Philadelphia.

“The Asia market from PHL is rebounding and carriers are expressing interest in serving the Philadelphia market,” reads the submitted testimony.

PHL had more travelers in 2023 than the prior year, but the airport is still recovering from the pandemic, The Inquirer reported in January. Last year, the airport had almost 17 million seats on flights, compared to nearly 20 million in 2019, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

As of January, PHL had flights to 28 international destinations with three more kicking off this summer in Europe serviced by American Airlines, but some international flights that were offered prior to the pandemic have still not returned. During the pandemic, airlines took the opportunity to retire older planes. American Airlines, which did so, hasn’t replenished their fleet yet, said Saeed.

“There’s every indication from American Airlines that as soon as they start receiving equipment, they’ll bring all these routes back and we’ll be back to where we need to be,” said Saeed.

Expansion in cargo infrastructure while cargo load declines

While PHL continues expanding its cargo operations infrastructure, it is expecting a decrease in freight and mail cargo in fiscal year 2025.

There is an “ongoing global decline in cargo tonnage,” the submitted budget testimony notes, with PHL anticipating about a 17% decline in the coming fiscal year compared to 2023. The U.S. Postal Service has also decreased its air cargo service by 90% in two years, moving much of its business from air to ground transportation as a cost cutting measure, according to the Associated Press.

“During the pandemic we saw a great deal of uptick in cargo traffic primarily because people were home and they were ordering stuff online,” said Saeed. “That particular part of the business kind of plateaued towards the end of the pandemic.”

During the pandemic, cargo that had historically traveled on boats was diverted to air because of backups at ports. That contributed to the cargo growth too, said Kate Sullivan, chief commercial officer at the aviation department.

While there is a current shift toward a “down cycle” for cargo, said Sullivan, the industry is typically “cyclical” and there is an expectation that the cargo load will increase again in the future.

“We do expect over the next couple of years the numbers to start to go up again and we are looking to be in a position to take advantage of capturing more of the cargo through our catchment when that happens,” said Sullivan.

PHL has been working to expand its cargo operations in recent years after a report in 2017 indicated the airport was only bringing in 9% of the $53 billion generated annually in air cargo activity within a 400-mile radius of the airport. The 5-to-10 year expansion project, announced in 2021, is expected add over 1 million square feet of cargo handling facilities.

Decrease in homelessness activity

Saeed said efforts to move people experiencing homelessness from the airport have resulted in “quite a bit of reduction in activity at the airport in past months as we’ve been supported by [the] office of homelessness as well as [the] police department.”

As shelters took in fewer people in Philadelphia during the early days of the pandemic, in order to create safer conditions, some people experiencing homelessness migrated to the airport, The Inquirer reported in 2020. The number of people experiencing homelessness has increased since the pandemic, putting a strain on airport facilities.

“[The] airport is not an optimal place for shelter and there are better options,” said Saeed.

The city and Philadelphia Police took steps to clear people experiencing homelessness from the Philadelphia Airport in late February and early March, The Inquirer reported last month. The Office of Homeless Services provided emergency shelter to those who were displaced.

“Services being made available to folks who are looking for a place to be has been instrumental in our ability to be able to handle that,” said Saeed. “It also creates an environment in which people who work at the airport and people [who] travel to the airport have appropriate facilities and accessible facilities for their own experience as well.”