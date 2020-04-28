Fischer did not respond to an email. He has been a managing partner for the last two years at consulting firm Cadilus in Stamford, Ct. “My mission at Cadilus is to provide a better way to manage business performance by bringing Fortune 500 finance and analytics to the middle-markets,” he posted on his LinkedIn page. Fischer also listed recent stints at Betteridge Jewelers Group in the New York City area and finance director at Nordstrom in the Seattle area, along with an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.