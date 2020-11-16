Shapiro was appointed to PGW’s board, the Philadelphia Facilities Management Corp. (PFMC), by Mayor John F. Street about 16 years ago. The debt-burdened utility was recovering from some dark years, including a series of corruption scandals. PGW was collecting only 86 cents on the dollar, and it suspended its $18 million annual dividend to the city for seven years starting in 2004. In 2000, the utility came under the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which pressured the utility to get its finances in order and to step up neglected gas-main replacements.