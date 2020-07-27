Bryan Mercer, who hired Solar States to install an 8.9 kilowatt system on his Kingsessing home in February, last week learned Peco has scheduled his new meter installation for early August. He said his main beef with Peco was the lack of communication: “I certainly understand the type of precautions that need to be taken because of the pandemic, but it’s been disappointing that Peco hasn’t actively reached out to tell us what’s going on.”